Animal rescuers tranquilize loose bison in New Jersey neighborhood

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in New Jersey came to the assistance of police to capture a 2,500-pound bison that escaped from a farm and headed to a nearby neighborhood.

The Monmouth County SPCA said in a Facebook post that police responding to a report of a loose animal in a Marlboro neighborhood called the organization for assistance when they saw the animal in question was a massive bison.

An SPCA Humane Law Enforcement & Animal Control team was dispatched to the scene and safely tranquilized the bison.

"Thanks to the quick response and planning from our team, no humans or animals were harmed, and when this giant horned fluffernutter wakes up, he'll be home sweet home," the post said.