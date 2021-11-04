Wildlife officers free entangled buck from badminton net

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Wildlife officers in Colorado rescued a deer found with its antlers entangled in a resident's badminton net.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said officers were dispatched to an address in Evergreen, where two bucks were found with their antlers caught in the net.

One of the bucks was able to free itself before officers arrived, but the other needed help from the officers, who cut through the net to free the deer.

Wildlife officials said the incident should serve as a reminder to keep sports nets and other potential hazards put away when not in use.