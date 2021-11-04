Trending
Nov. 4, 2021 / 12:47 PM

Bear breaks into unlocked car in Colorado, poops in the back seat

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Police in Colorado said a bear broke into an unlocked car and left behind a trashed interior and "an extra special surprise in the back seat."

The Aspen Police Department said the bear bandit apparently opened one of the vehicle's unlocked doors and climbed inside to shred the seats and tear apart the doors from the inside.

"The suspect left an extra special surprise in the back seat," the department said in a Facebook post, using an emoji to indicate the bear had defecated inside the car.

The department said the incident should serve as a reminder to "be bear aware" and keep cars, homes and trash secured from the animals.

