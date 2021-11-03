Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Nov. 3, 2021 / 4:52 PM

Fellow customer's complaints lead woman to $500,000 lottery prize

By Ben Hooper
Fellow customer's complaints lead woman to $500,000 lottery prize
A Genesee County, Mich., woman told Michigan Lottery officials she bought the scratch-off lottery ticket that earned her a $500,000 prize after hearing another customer complaining about not winning anything from the game. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said overhearing another store customer's complaints led her to buy the scratch-off lottery ticket that earned her a $500,000 jackpot.

The 65-year-old Genesee County woman told Michigan Lottery officials she was at the Marathon gas station in Mount Morris when she overheard another customer's complaints about a lottery game.

Advertisement

"I was in line at the gas station and heard the person ahead of me complain that they bought a few $500 Fever tickets and didn't win anything," the player said. "When I got to the counter, I asked the clerk to give me the next ticket on the roll."

The woman said she did not waste any time scratching the ticket.

"I scratched the barcode, scanned it, and got a 'cannot process' message. I scratched the rest of the ticket, thinking maybe I won a little bit of money, so I couldn't believe it when I saw I'd won $500,000. I knew what I was seeing but I didn't want to get too excited until I called the Lottery and confirmed," she said.

The winner said her jackpot will allow her to retire and make investments.

Advertisement

Read More

South Carolina lottery drawing comes up 7-7-7-7, record number of tickets win Road trippers buy lottery tickets in 11 states, win $2 million in Virginia Man buys 20 identical lottery tickets, wins 20 times for $100,000 total

Latest Headlines

Teen solves 300 Rubik's cubes while riding a unicycle
Odd News // 18 minutes ago
Teen solves 300 Rubik's cubes while riding a unicycle
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- An Alberta teenager broke a Guinness World Record when he solved 300 Rubik's cubes while keeping his balance on a unicycle.
Woman walking on Alaska beach finds message in a bottle from 1987
Odd News // 32 minutes ago
Woman walking on Alaska beach finds message in a bottle from 1987
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- A woman walking on an Alaska beach is trying to unravel the mystery of an unusual discovery: a message in a bottle apparently launched in 1987.
Curious parrot investigates highway traffic camera
Odd News // 53 minutes ago
Curious parrot investigates highway traffic camera
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Workers with a Brazilian highway management company received a surprise when a curious Amazon parrot flew up to investigate a traffic camera.
FBI: LAX 'jetpack man' sightings may have been balloons
Odd News // 1 hour ago
FBI: LAX 'jetpack man' sightings may have been balloons
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The FBI said sightings of a "jetpack man" flying near Los Angeles International Airport may have been sparked by balloons.
Italian couple confronted by endangered bear on balcony
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Italian couple confronted by endangered bear on balcony
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- A couple living near a national park in central Italy said a suspected burglar they heard on their balcony turned out to be an endangered brown bear.
British firefighters rescue ferret stuck between concrete posts
Odd News // 3 hours ago
British firefighters rescue ferret stuck between concrete posts
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Britain rescued a stray ferret found wedged between a pair of concrete fence posts.
Man backflips 62 inches off the ground for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Man backflips 62 inches off the ground for Guinness World Record
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- A Michigan man broke a Guinness World Record when he performed a backflip that took him 62 inches off the ground.
South Carolina lottery drawing comes up 7-7-7-7, record number of tickets win
Odd News // 1 day ago
South Carolina lottery drawing comes up 7-7-7-7, record number of tickets win
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Lottery officials in South Carolina said a record 1,400 people won top prizes when a Pick 4 drawing resulted in the winning numbers 7-7-7-7.
Coyote rescued from front grill of car in California
Odd News // 1 day ago
Coyote rescued from front grill of car in California
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in California said a coyote managed to avoid any broken bones or fractures when it became trapped in the front grill of a car.
Alligator walks off with golfer's ball at Mississippi course
Odd News // 1 day ago
Alligator walks off with golfer's ball at Mississippi course
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A golfer on a Mississippi course faced an unusual hazard when an alligator grabbed his ball in its jaws and carried it off to a nearby pond.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Alligator walks off with golfer's ball at Mississippi course
Alligator walks off with golfer's ball at Mississippi course
Bear raids leftover KFC from California man's kitchen counter
Bear raids leftover KFC from California man's kitchen counter
Loose llama escapes again hours after capture
Loose llama escapes again hours after capture
Coyote rescued from front grill of car in California
Coyote rescued from front grill of car in California
South Carolina lottery drawing comes up 7-7-7-7, record number of tickets win
South Carolina lottery drawing comes up 7-7-7-7, record number of tickets win
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement