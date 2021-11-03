Trending
Nov. 3, 2021 / 4:09 PM

Curious parrot investigates highway traffic camera

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Workers with a Brazilian highway management company received a surprise when a curious Amazon parrot flew up to investigate a traffic camera.

Footage posted to Twitter by highway management company Arteris Planalto Sul shows the parrot's head blocking the view of the highway near Curitiba as it investigates the traffic camera.

"We received a special visit," the post said.

Environmental authorities confirmed the bird was an Amazon parrot, a species listed as endangered in Brazil and Bolivia.

Fellow customer's complaints lead woman to $500,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 10 minutes ago
Fellow customer's complaints lead woman to $500,000 lottery prize
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said overhearing another store customer's complaints led her to buy the scratch-off lottery ticket that earned her a $500,000 jackpot.
Teen solves 300 Rubik's cubes while riding a unicycle
Odd News // 18 minutes ago
Teen solves 300 Rubik's cubes while riding a unicycle
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- An Alberta teenager broke a Guinness World Record when he solved 300 Rubik's cubes while keeping his balance on a unicycle.
Woman walking on Alaska beach finds message in a bottle from 1987
Odd News // 32 minutes ago
Woman walking on Alaska beach finds message in a bottle from 1987
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- A woman walking on an Alaska beach is trying to unravel the mystery of an unusual discovery: a message in a bottle apparently launched in 1987.
FBI: LAX 'jetpack man' sightings may have been balloons
Odd News // 1 hour ago
FBI: LAX 'jetpack man' sightings may have been balloons
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The FBI said sightings of a "jetpack man" flying near Los Angeles International Airport may have been sparked by balloons.
Italian couple confronted by endangered bear on balcony
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Italian couple confronted by endangered bear on balcony
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- A couple living near a national park in central Italy said a suspected burglar they heard on their balcony turned out to be an endangered brown bear.
British firefighters rescue ferret stuck between concrete posts
Odd News // 3 hours ago
British firefighters rescue ferret stuck between concrete posts
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Britain rescued a stray ferret found wedged between a pair of concrete fence posts.
Man backflips 62 inches off the ground for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Man backflips 62 inches off the ground for Guinness World Record
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- A Michigan man broke a Guinness World Record when he performed a backflip that took him 62 inches off the ground.
South Carolina lottery drawing comes up 7-7-7-7, record number of tickets win
Odd News // 1 day ago
South Carolina lottery drawing comes up 7-7-7-7, record number of tickets win
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Lottery officials in South Carolina said a record 1,400 people won top prizes when a Pick 4 drawing resulted in the winning numbers 7-7-7-7.
Coyote rescued from front grill of car in California
Odd News // 1 day ago
Coyote rescued from front grill of car in California
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in California said a coyote managed to avoid any broken bones or fractures when it became trapped in the front grill of a car.
Alligator walks off with golfer's ball at Mississippi course
Odd News // 1 day ago
Alligator walks off with golfer's ball at Mississippi course
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A golfer on a Mississippi course faced an unusual hazard when an alligator grabbed his ball in its jaws and carried it off to a nearby pond.
