Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Nov. 2, 2021 / 11:59 AM

Electric plane crosses New Zealand's Cook Strait

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A New Zealand company announced its all-electric plane has become the first aircraft of its type to make the 48-mile flight across the country's Cook Strait.

ElectricAir, which owns and operates the Pipistrel Alpha Electro plane, announced founder Gary Freedman piloted the electric aircraft for the approximately 40-minute flight from Omaka to Wellington Airport.

Advertisement

The company said Freedman's flight is believed to be a new world record for the longest flight over water by an all-electric plane.

The flight was timed to coincide with the beginning of the U.N. COP26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.

"This is the start of a radical change in the way we fly. Bigger, longer-range electric aircraft are on the way and are ideal for short haul routes," Freedman said after his flight.

"New Zealand is the perfect place for electric planes to be widely used, with one of the highest rates of short-haul flights per person of any country in the world and an electricity grid powered from predominantly renewable sources," he said.

Read More

Road trippers buy lottery tickets in 11 states, win $2 million in Virginia Baby fur seal rescued after crossing California road Family history book found at Minnesota thrift store returned to family

Latest Headlines

Loose llama escapes again hours after capture
Odd News // 27 minutes ago
Loose llama escapes again hours after capture
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A llama that spent days on the loose in North Carolina was captured by local authorities -- but escaped again just hours later.
Road trippers buy lottery tickets in 11 states, win $2 million in Virginia
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Road trippers buy lottery tickets in 11 states, win $2 million in Virginia
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A North Carolina couple who bought lottery tickets in 11 states during a recent road trip won a $2 million Powerball prize from Virginia.
Baby fur seal rescued after crossing California road
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Baby fur seal rescued after crossing California road
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Police in California responded to reports of an "otter" in need of assistance and discovered the animal was actually a fur seal pup that had "flapped" across a road.
Family history book found at Minnesota thrift store returned to family
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Family history book found at Minnesota thrift store returned to family
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A family history book found by the owners of a Minnesota thrift store was returned to the family thanks to the detective work of a stranger.
Bear raids leftover KFC from California man's kitchen counter
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Bear raids leftover KFC from California man's kitchen counter
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A California man said he returned home to find two bears were inside his house -- and one was snacking on leftover fried chicken in the kitchen.
Social media reunites Pennsylvania man with lost wedding band
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Social media reunites Pennsylvania man with lost wedding band
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man who incorrectly assumed his wedding band had fallen down the sink drain at this home was reunited with the lost ring thanks to a social media post from a local business.
California family's fake fire Halloween display prompts 911 calls
Odd News // 23 hours ago
California family's fake fire Halloween display prompts 911 calls
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A California family's Halloween decorations prompted calls to 911 about a house on fire -- but the flames and smoke were merely a festive special effect.
Long-tailed bat wins New Zealand's Bird of the Year contest
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Long-tailed bat wins New Zealand's Bird of the Year contest
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A New Zealand conservation charity announced its coveted Bird of the Year award has been won by the first non-bird ever entered in the competition: a bat.
Men pass giant beach ball 673 times for Guinness World Records
Odd News // 1 day ago
Men pass giant beach ball 673 times for Guinness World Records
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A serial Guinness World Record breaker in Idaho teamed up with his brother and a friend to break the record for most giant beach ball passes in three minutes.
Escaped cow goes running on North Dakota highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Escaped cow goes running on North Dakota highway
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A cow escaped from a North Dakota business and was caught on camera running against traffic on a highway.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bear raids leftover KFC from California man's kitchen counter
Bear raids leftover KFC from California man's kitchen counter
California family's fake fire Halloween display prompts 911 calls
California family's fake fire Halloween display prompts 911 calls
'Testicle bath' birth control device earns Germany's Dyson Prize
'Testicle bath' birth control device earns Germany's Dyson Prize
Dutch university's rare 'penis plant' blooms
Dutch university's rare 'penis plant' blooms
Family history book found at Minnesota thrift store returned to family
Family history book found at Minnesota thrift store returned to family
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement