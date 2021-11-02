Loose llama escapes again hours after capture

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A llama that spent days on the loose in North Carolina was captured by local authorities -- but escaped again just hours later.

The High Point Police Department said animal control officers responded to a neighborhood where a resident reported the loose llama was wandering through yards.

The resident fed the llama apples to keep it from leaving before officers arrived.

Animal Control Officer Holly Lackey said officers worked with animal rescue expert John Deal to capture the llama.

"We got him cornered and then one guy watched a video on YouTube which told you how to encircle the animal and close in until you can grab his rope. so that's what we did and got him into a trailer to take him to an animal rescue farm where he escaped again a few hours later," Lackey told WFMY-TV.

Police confirmed the llama, nicknamed "Todd" by officers, indeed flew the coop for a second time just hours after the capture.

"Now we think he may be somewhere near Stokesdale," Lackey said.