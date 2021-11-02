Trending
Odd News
Nov. 2, 2021 / 2:39 PM

Police hunting for loose monkey spotted in Tokyo

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Police in Tokyo are trying to locate a loose monkey in the city after the primate was spotted near a religious shrine and a subway station.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department said officers from the Kitazawa police station responded Monday when a monkey was spotted in a tree at the Setagaya Hachimangu shrine in Setagaya Ward.

Law enforcement was unable to locate the primate, which was next spotted Tuesday at Komaba-Todaimae Station on the Keio-Inokashira Line in Meguro Ward, about 2 miles away from Monday's sighting.

Police said officers were searching the area around the station for the monkey. Officers warned members of the public not to attempt to approach or feed the animal.

Police said reports of monkey sightings have been on the rise in Tokyo since August. A monkey was captured at Haneda Airport in late September.

