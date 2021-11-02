Trending
Odd News
Nov. 2, 2021 / 4:49 PM

Coyote rescued from front grill of car in California

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in California said a coyote managed to avoid any broken bones or fractures when it became trapped in the front grill of a car.

The San Diego Humane Society said the coyote was struck by a car in San Marcos and rescuers were summoned to the scene to extract the canine from the front grill of the vehicle.

Rescuers said the driver was unaware of the coyote trapped in the grill until they arrived at a grocery store and another person pointed out the trapped "dog."

The humane society said the female coyote was taken to the Wildlife Center in Ramona, where an X-ray found it did not have any broken bones or fractures.

Officials said the coyote will remain at the center to be treated with fluids and pain medication until it is ready to be returned to the wild.

