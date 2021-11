John Lefever of Lancaster, Pa., thought his wedding band had fallen down the sink drain at his home, but he was reunited with the ring after it was found in the parking lot at the local Oregon Dairy store and posted to Facebook. Photo courtesy of Oregon Dairy/Facebook

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man who incorrectly assumed his wedding band had fallen down the sink drain at this home was reunited with the lost ring thanks to a social media post from a local business. John Lefever said he noticed his ring was missing from his finger after washing his hands at his home and he assumed it had fallen into the drain. Advertisement

Lefever said he wasn't too concerned about the ring, because he assumed it would be caught in the drain trap and one of his sons would help him retrieve it next time they visited his home.

Lefever said it was six days later when his granddaughter told him an anonymous Facebook user had contacted her about a post on Oregon Dairy's Facebook page.

Oregon Dairy, a store Lefever had visited earlier the same day he noticed his ring was missing, said the ring had been found on the ground in the business' parking lot.

The found ring bore the inscription: "Eternally Yours GMS & JEL 12/2/61."

Lefever said the ring's return is especially meaningful as he is widowed and this December is the 60th anniversary of his wedding.