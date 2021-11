Jerry and Teresa Maples, of Hamlet, N.C., said they bought lottery tickets from 11 states during a recent road trip, and a Powerball ticket they purchased in Virginia turned out to be a $2 million winner. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A North Carolina couple who bought lottery tickets in 11 states during a recent road trip won a $2 million Powerball prize from Virginia. Jerry and Teresa Maples, of Hamlet, N.C., told Virginia Lottery officials they took a road trip and stopped to buy lottery tickets in each of the 11 states they visited. Advertisement

The couple purchased a ticket for the Sept. 27 Powerball drawing from the Stop In Food Store in Christiansburg, Va., where they won the $2 million prize.

"It still doesn't feel real yet," Teresa Maples said.

The Easy Pick ticket matched the first five numbers drawn, 21-22-39-44-60. The prize for the ticket would have normally been $1 million, but lottery officials said it was doubled because the couple paid an extra $1 for a Power Play option.