Bear raids leftover KFC from California man's kitchen counter

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A California man said he returned home to find two bears were inside -- and one was snacking on leftover fried chicken in the kitchen.

John Holden said the bear was outside his Sierra Madre home when he arrived at the house and noticed the front door was wide open.

Holden said he went inside and discovered the inside, and one was snacking on a bucket of KFC chicken that had been left on the kitchen counter.

The resident said he has encountered bears outside the house on multiple occasions, but they never had gone inside before.

"I've had a lot of other encounters with them. I've actually had them bump into me a couple times in the backyard, but definitely never in the house like that. That was something else and they sure made a mess of the place," Holden told KABC-TV.

He said the bears likely had been drawn into the home by the smell of fried chicken. He said the animals lingered in his yard for a while after he chased them outside.

