Nov. 1, 2021 / 3:13 PM

Bear raids leftover KFC from California man's kitchen counter

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A California man said he returned home to find two bears were inside -- and one was snacking on leftover fried chicken in the kitchen.

John Holden said the bear was outside his Sierra Madre home when he arrived at the house and noticed the front door was wide open.

Holden said he went inside and discovered the inside, and one was snacking on a bucket of KFC chicken that had been left on the kitchen counter.

The resident said he has encountered bears outside the house on multiple occasions, but they never had gone inside before.

"I've had a lot of other encounters with them. I've actually had them bump into me a couple times in the backyard, but definitely never in the house like that. That was something else and they sure made a mess of the place," Holden told KABC-TV.

He said the bears likely had been drawn into the home by the smell of fried chicken. He said the animals lingered in his yard for a while after he chased them outside.

A hungry bear recently made an unexpected appearance at a wedding reception in Mexico. Video filmed at the party in Chipinque Ecological Park in Nuevo Leon shows the bruin investigating a table at the reception, searching for food before being chased away.

Baby fur seal rescued after crossing California road
Odd News // 8 minutes ago
Baby fur seal rescued after crossing California road
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Police in California responded to reports of an "otter" in need of assistance and discovered the animal was actually a fur seal pup that had "flapped" across a road.
Family history book found at Minnesota thrift store returned to family
Odd News // 16 minutes ago
Family history book found at Minnesota thrift store returned to family
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A family history book found by the owners of a Minnesota thrift store was returned to the family thanks to the detective work of a stranger.
Social media reunites Pennsylvania man with lost wedding band
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Social media reunites Pennsylvania man with lost wedding band
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man who incorrectly assumed his wedding band had fallen down the sink drain at this home was reunited with the lost ring thanks to a social media post from a local business.
California family's fake fire Halloween display prompts 911 calls
Odd News // 1 hour ago
California family's fake fire Halloween display prompts 911 calls
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A California family's Halloween decorations prompted calls to 911 about a house on fire -- but the flames and smoke were merely a festive special effect.
Long-tailed bat wins New Zealand's Bird of the Year contest
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Long-tailed bat wins New Zealand's Bird of the Year contest
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A New Zealand conservation charity announced its coveted Bird of the Year award has been won by the first non-bird ever entered in the competition: a bat.
Men pass giant beach ball 673 times for Guinness World Records
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Men pass giant beach ball 673 times for Guinness World Records
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A serial Guinness World Record breaker in Idaho teamed up with his brother and a friend to break the record for most giant beach ball passes in three minutes.
Escaped cow goes running on North Dakota highway
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Escaped cow goes running on North Dakota highway
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A cow escaped from a North Dakota business and was caught on camera running against traffic on a highway.
Man buys 20 identical lottery tickets, wins 20 times for $100,000 total
Odd News // 2 days ago
Man buys 20 identical lottery tickets, wins 20 times for $100,000 total
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A Virginia man bought 20 identical tickets for the same lottery drawing and won 20 top prizes for a total jackpot of $100,000.
Boa constrictor found in bushes behind Chicago-area home
Odd News // 2 days ago
Boa constrictor found in bushes behind Chicago-area home
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Police in a Chicago suburb are trying to find the owner of a large boa constrictor found in the bushes behind a home.
California man wades into floodwaters to rescue drowning kitten
Odd News // 2 days ago
California man wades into floodwaters to rescue drowning kitten
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A California man waded out into floodwaters to rescue a struggling kitten from drowning, and his wife caught the moment on video.
