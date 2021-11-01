Trending
Nov. 1, 2021 / 12:56 PM

Escaped cow goes running on North Dakota highway

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A cow escaped from a North Dakota business and was caught on camera running against traffic on a highway.

The Mandan Police Department said the cow escaped Sunday from Kist Livestock.

Witness Steve McNichols captured video of the cow running against traffic on a local stretch of interstate while fleeing from authorities.

The cow's whereabouts were unknown Monday.

Police in Arizona ended up in a similar chase late last week when a cow went for a late-night run through a residential neighborhood in Glendale. The Glendale Police Department said the animal was safely returned to its owner after being lassoed by a member of the public.

