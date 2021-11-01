Trending
Nov. 1, 2021 / 2:11 PM

California family's fake fire Halloween display prompts 911 calls

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A California family's Halloween decorations prompted calls to 911 about a house on fire -- but the flames and smoke were merely a festive special effect.

Carmen and Travis Long drew attention to their Riverside home on Halloween when passersby confused the orange lights in their windows and fog from a smoke machine for an actual blaze.

The display prompted calls to 911 from concerned witnesses, but the local fire department was aware of the display and assured callers that it was all special effects.

Firefighters were previously called to the Longs' home to investigate the 2020 version of the display, which included a smaller-scale fire effect.

The Longs said the faux fire, like the rest of their Halloween display, was inspired by the Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean amusement park ride.

"My husband 'stole' the idea from the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Disneyland," Carmen Long told WTVT-TV in 2020. "It's just satin cloth, an orange light, a red light, and a fan."

The fire department said the Longs have a fire alarm system in their home that will alert the department if there is a real fire at the house.

Social media reunites Pennsylvania man with lost wedding band
Odd News // 11 minutes ago
Social media reunites Pennsylvania man with lost wedding band
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man who incorrectly assumed his wedding band had fallen down the sink drain at this home was reunited with the lost ring thanks to a social media post from a local business.
Long-tailed bat wins New Zealand's Bird of the Year contest
Odd News // 41 minutes ago
Long-tailed bat wins New Zealand's Bird of the Year contest
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A New Zealand conservation charity announced its coveted Bird of the Year award has been won by the first non-bird ever entered in the competition: a bat.
Men pass giant beach ball 673 times for Guinness World Records
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Men pass giant beach ball 673 times for Guinness World Records
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A serial Guinness World Record breaker in Idaho teamed up with his brother and a friend to break the record for most giant beach ball passes in three minutes.
Escaped cow goes running on North Dakota highway
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Escaped cow goes running on North Dakota highway
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A cow escaped from a North Dakota business and was caught on camera running against traffic on a highway.
Man buys 20 identical lottery tickets, wins 20 times for $100,000 total
Odd News // 2 days ago
Man buys 20 identical lottery tickets, wins 20 times for $100,000 total
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A Virginia man bought 20 identical tickets for the same lottery drawing and won 20 top prizes for a total jackpot of $100,000.
Boa constrictor found in bushes behind Chicago-area home
Odd News // 2 days ago
Boa constrictor found in bushes behind Chicago-area home
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Police in a Chicago suburb are trying to find the owner of a large boa constrictor found in the bushes behind a home.
California man wades into floodwaters to rescue drowning kitten
Odd News // 2 days ago
California man wades into floodwaters to rescue drowning kitten
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A California man waded out into floodwaters to rescue a struggling kitten from drowning, and his wife caught the moment on video.
Sealed copy of 'Super Mario Bros. 2' sells for $88,550 in estate sale
Odd News // 2 days ago
Sealed copy of 'Super Mario Bros. 2' sells for $88,550 in estate sale
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- An auction house handling an estate sale for a recently deceased Indiana woman said a sealed copy of 1988 video game Super Mario Bros. 2 sold for a whopping $88,550.
Dutch university's rare 'penis plant' blooms
Odd News // 2 days ago
Dutch university's rare 'penis plant' blooms
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A rare flower nicknamed the "penis plant" bloomed at a Netherlands university's botanical garden, a rare occurrence in Europe.
Welsh woman's Harry Potter collection earns Guinness World Record
Odd News // 3 days ago
Welsh woman's Harry Potter collection earns Guinness World Record
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A Welsh woman earned a Guinness World Record for her collection of 5,284 pieces of Harry Potter memorabilia.
