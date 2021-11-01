Men pass giant beach ball 673 times for Guinness World Records

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A serial Guinness World Record breaker in Idaho teamed up with his brother and a friend to break the record for most giant beach ball passes in three minutes.

David Rush, who has broken more than 200 Guinness records to promote STEM education, teamed up with his brother, Jonathan Rush, and a friend, Jon Morse, to pass the giant beach ball 673 times in the three-minute time limit.

The team broke the previous record of 345. David Rush said Guinness allowed for teams to have up to 25 members, but he determined it would be faster to use a smaller team.

Rush said the record was a first for his brother and for Morse.