Welsh woman's Harry Potter collection earns Guinness World Record

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A Welsh woman earned a Guinness World Record for her collection of 5,284 pieces of Harry Potter memorabilia.

Tracey Nicol-Lewis, of Mid Glamorgan, told Guinness World Records she started collecting merchandise from J.K. Rowling's book series and the film adaptations in 2002, and her collection now includes special edition books, toys, key chains, illustrations, prop replicas, Lego sets and more.

Nicol-Lewis, whose wedding was Harry Potter themed, said her collection takes up three whole rooms of her house.

The previous record belonged to fellow Wales resident Victoria Maclean, who amassed a collection of 3,686 items.