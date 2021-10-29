Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 29, 2021 / 2:02 PM

Welsh woman's Harry Potter collection earns Guinness World Record

By Ben Hooper

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A Welsh woman earned a Guinness World Record for her collection of 5,284 pieces of Harry Potter memorabilia.

Tracey Nicol-Lewis, of Mid Glamorgan, told Guinness World Records she started collecting merchandise from J.K. Rowling's book series and the film adaptations in 2002, and her collection now includes special edition books, toys, key chains, illustrations, prop replicas, Lego sets and more.

Advertisement

Nicol-Lewis, whose wedding was Harry Potter themed, said her collection takes up three whole rooms of her house.

The previous record belonged to fellow Wales resident Victoria Maclean, who amassed a collection of 3,686 items.

Read More

Japanese start-up takes hoverbike for a spin around racetrack Man spins football on his finger for 21.66 seconds, sets Guinness record Clerk persuaded Michigan man to buy jackpot-winning lottery ticket

Latest Headlines

Japanese start-up takes hoverbike for a spin around racetrack
Odd News // 54 minutes ago
Japanese start-up takes hoverbike for a spin around racetrack
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A Japanese start-up unveiled its single-rider hoverbike with a video showing the airborne vehicle circling a track.
Man spins football on his finger for 21.66 seconds, sets Guinness record
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Man spins football on his finger for 21.66 seconds, sets Guinness record
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A British Columbia man claimed a Guinness World Records title when he spun a football on one finger for 21.66 seconds.
Clerk persuaded Michigan man to buy jackpot-winning lottery ticket
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Clerk persuaded Michigan man to buy jackpot-winning lottery ticket
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who doesn't normally play lottery games said a store clerk talked him into buying the ticket that earned him $25,000 a year for life.
Alligator found lurking in apartment complex storm drain in Alabama
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Alligator found lurking in apartment complex storm drain in Alabama
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- An alligator was relocated from an Alabama apartment complex after being spotted lurking in a storm drain.
Buck crashes through Kansas woman's home
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Buck crashes through Kansas woman's home
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A Kansas woman who heard a noise at her front door received a shock when a deer burst through her door and ran through her house.
Mobile home abandoned in the middle of Missouri road
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Mobile home abandoned in the middle of Missouri road
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Police in Missouri are asking for the public's help to solve the unusual mystery of a mobile home abandoned in the middle of a road.
Police: Halloween decorations on car were 'a little too scary'
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Police: Halloween decorations on car were 'a little too scary'
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Police in British Columbia said a driver was asked to remove the Halloween decorations from his car after a message reading "HELP ME" was determined to be "a little too scary."
Two albino wallabies escape from sanctuary in England
Odd News // 1 day ago
Two albino wallabies escape from sanctuary in England
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A wildlife sanctuary in England is asking members of the public to keep a lookout after two albino wallabies escaped from the facility.
Italian farmer breaks world record with 2,702-pound pumpkin
Odd News // 1 day ago
Italian farmer breaks world record with 2,702-pound pumpkin
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- An Italian farmer broke the Guinness World Record for the heaviest pumpkin when his gargantuan gourd weighed in at more than 2,700 pounds.
Donkey captured after four months on the loose in Rhode Island
Odd News // 1 day ago
Donkey captured after four months on the loose in Rhode Island
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Authorities in Rhode Island said a runaway donkey has been returned to its owners after more than four months on the loose.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bear crashes wedding reception in Mexico
Bear crashes wedding reception in Mexico
Maryland man wins his second $2 million lottery prize
Maryland man wins his second $2 million lottery prize
'Testicle bath' birth control device earns Germany's Dyson Prize
'Testicle bath' birth control device earns Germany's Dyson Prize
Mobile home abandoned in the middle of Missouri road
Mobile home abandoned in the middle of Missouri road
Worker finds malfunctioning water well was full of snakes
Worker finds malfunctioning water well was full of snakes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement