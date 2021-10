William Newell, of Alexandria, Va., bought 20 identical tickets for the same Pick 4 lottery drawing and won a $5,000 top prize for each -- a total of $100,000. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A Virginia man bought 20 identical tickets for the same lottery drawing and won 20 top prizes for a total jackpot of $100,000. William Newell, of Alexandria, told Virginia Lottery officials he usually buys his lottery tickets at a nearby store, but he decided to try buying them online for the first time and purchased 20 identical tickets for the Oct. 23 daytime Pick 4 drawing. Advertisement

Newell's selected numbers, 5-4-1-1, matched the ones drawn by officials, earning him a $5,000 prize for each ticket -- a total jackpot of $100,000.

"It feels good, no doubt about it," Newell said.

The winner said he has not made plans for his prize money.