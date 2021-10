Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A Japanese start-up unveiled its single-rider hoverbike with a video showing the airborne vehicle circling a track.

The XTURISMO Limited Edition Model was taken for a test drive at the Fuji Speedway Racing Course in Oyama and a video of the flight was posted to the company's YouTube account.

The bike features a combustion engine and four battery powered motors that allow it to move at speeds of up to 60 mph.

XTURISMO said the bike is available n Japan for $680,000.