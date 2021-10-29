Trending
Odd News
Oct. 29, 2021 / 5:03 PM

Boa constrictor found in bushes behind Chicago-area home

By Ben Hooper

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Police in a Chicago suburb are trying to find the owner of a large boa constrictor found in the bushes behind a home.

The Niles Police Department said a landscaper doing work behind a Niles home found the large snake slithering under a bush.

Sara Ruane, a snake expert at Chicago's Field Museum, identified the snake as a boa constrictor. She said the reptile was likely a pet that escaped or was abandoned by its owner.

Police said they are now trying to find the big snake's owner.

The discovery came just two weeks after a ball python was found slithering under a car at the Herrick Lake Forest Preserve in nearby Dupage County. Authorities said they do not believe the two snake discoveries are related.

