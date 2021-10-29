Sealed copy of 'Super Mario Bros. 2' sells for $88,550 in estate sale

A sealed copy of 1988 video game "Super Mario Bros. 2" was found by the auction house conducting an estate sale for a recently deceased Indiana woman and sold for $88,550. Photo courtesy of Harritt Group Inc.

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- An auction house handling an estate sale for a recently deceased Indiana woman said a sealed copy of 1988 video game Super Mario Bros. 2 sold for a whopping $88,550. Harritt Group Inc. said workers going through Patricia Martin's Floyd Knobs home to find items to list for the estate sale discovered a box of Nintendo Entertainment System games in the back of a walk-in closet. Advertisement

"At first glance, it was a comforting wave of classic Nintendo nostalgia. All the classics were there, Super Mario Bros, Duck Hunt, Qix, and even an NES console. So we did what any children of the 1990s would do: we fired up the console and tested the open games. It was a great day," the item's listing states.

"At a second glance, it was something else entirely. The seemingly ordinary collection included an extraordinary unopened copy of Super Mario Bros. 2."

The unopened game was examined by experts and given a rating of 9.8 A+, meaning it is in "near-mint condition."

The game ended up selling for $88,550 to a Florida businessman.

A sealed copy of 1996 game Super Mario 64 set a world record in July when it was auctioned for $1.56 million. The auction came just two days after the previous record was set by a copy of The Legend of Zelda, which fetched $870,000.