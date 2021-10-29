Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 29, 2021 / 4:32 PM

California man wades into floodwaters to rescue drowning kitten

By Ben Hooper

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A California man waded out into floodwaters to rescue a struggling kitten from drowning, and his wife caught the moment on video.

Skip Campbell, who lives in the Cottage Park area of Sacramento, said his wife, Nancy, heard a noise outside during the recent flooding so he went out to investigate.

Advertisement

Campbell told KTXL-TV he looked into the flooded street "and saw a little head bobbing up."

The Campbells said the kitten was struggling to keep its head above water and didn't look like it was going to be able to last much longer, so Skip waded out into the flood.

"It was about waist high. And I was just real careful, because it does drop off about 3 feet away from where I'm at," he said. "And that's where it drops into the creek bed."

Nancy Campbell filmed as her husband grabbed the feline by the scruff and carried it back to the house.

The Campbells said neighbors have expressed an interest in adopting the cat.

Latest Headlines

Man buys 20 identical lottery tickets, wins 20 times for $100,000 total
Odd News // 15 minutes ago
Man buys 20 identical lottery tickets, wins 20 times for $100,000 total
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A Virginia man bought 20 identical tickets for the same lottery drawing and won 20 top prizes for a total jackpot of $100,000.
Boa constrictor found in bushes behind Chicago-area home
Odd News // 26 minutes ago
Boa constrictor found in bushes behind Chicago-area home
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Police in a Chicago suburb are trying to find the owner of a large boa constrictor found in the bushes behind a home.
Sealed copy of 'Super Mario Bros. 2' sells for $88,550 in estate sale
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Sealed copy of 'Super Mario Bros. 2' sells for $88,550 in estate sale
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- An auction house handling an estate sale for a recently deceased Indiana woman said a sealed copy of 1988 video game Super Mario Bros. 2 sold for a whopping $88,550.
Dutch university's rare 'penis plant' blooms
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Dutch university's rare 'penis plant' blooms
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A rare flower nicknamed the "penis plant" bloomed at a Netherlands university's botanical garden, a rare occurrence in Europe.
Welsh woman's Harry Potter collection earns Guinness World Record
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Welsh woman's Harry Potter collection earns Guinness World Record
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A Welsh woman earned a Guinness World Record for her collection of 5,284 pieces of Harry Potter memorabilia.
Japanese start-up takes hoverbike for a spin around racetrack
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Japanese start-up takes hoverbike for a spin around racetrack
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A Japanese start-up unveiled its single-rider hoverbike with a video showing the airborne vehicle circling a track.
Man spins football on his finger for 21.66 seconds, sets Guinness record
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Man spins football on his finger for 21.66 seconds, sets Guinness record
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A British Columbia man claimed a Guinness World Records title when he spun a football on one finger for 21.66 seconds.
Clerk persuaded Michigan man to buy jackpot-winning lottery ticket
Odd News // 1 day ago
Clerk persuaded Michigan man to buy jackpot-winning lottery ticket
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who doesn't normally play lottery games said a store clerk talked him into buying the ticket that earned him $25,000 a year for life.
Alligator found lurking in apartment complex storm drain in Alabama
Odd News // 1 day ago
Alligator found lurking in apartment complex storm drain in Alabama
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- An alligator was relocated from an Alabama apartment complex after being spotted lurking in a storm drain.
Buck crashes through Kansas woman's home
Odd News // 1 day ago
Buck crashes through Kansas woman's home
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A Kansas woman who heard a noise at her front door received a shock when a deer burst through her door and ran through her house.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bear crashes wedding reception in Mexico
Bear crashes wedding reception in Mexico
Maryland man wins his second $2 million lottery prize
Maryland man wins his second $2 million lottery prize
Mobile home abandoned in the middle of Missouri road
Mobile home abandoned in the middle of Missouri road
'Testicle bath' birth control device earns Germany's Dyson Prize
'Testicle bath' birth control device earns Germany's Dyson Prize
Worker finds malfunctioning water well was full of snakes
Worker finds malfunctioning water well was full of snakes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement