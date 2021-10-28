Alligator found lurking in apartment complex storm drain in Alabama

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- An alligator was relocated from an Alabama apartment complex after being spotted lurking in a storm drain.

Anthony Patterson and Kenisha Miller said they were driving home in Mobile when they spotted the alligator in a storm drain at a local apartment complex.

"We saw a gator coming out of the drainage hole, and we were like, 'Is that a real gator?'" Miller told WKRG-TV.

The couple said the gator crawled out of the drain and was lurking about 50 feet from where a school bus was dropping off kids.

"A lot of people in the neighborhood started coming out with their phones and stuff and were trying to record it 'cause they were just as shocked as we were," Patterson said.

Alabama Game and Wildlife officials responded to the scene and captured the alligator.