Mobile home abandoned in the middle of Missouri road

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Police in Missouri are asking for the public's help to solve the unusual mystery of a mobile home abandoned in the middle of a road.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that someone abandoned a mobile home in the Republic area, near the intersection of Farm Road 168 and Farm Road 97.

Photos shared by the sheriff's office show the home is loaded onto a trailer, but the hitch is propped up on blocks instead of being attached to a towing vehicle.

Investigators are asking anyone with knowledge of the house's origins to contact the sheriff's office.