Clerk convinced Michigan man to buy jackpot-winning lottery ticket

Bruce Judycki said the clerk at a store he frequents convinced him to buy the Lucky for Life lottery ticket that earned him a prize of $25,000 a year for life. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who doesn't normally play lottery games said a store clerk talked him into buying the ticket that earned him $25,000 a year for life. Bruce Judycki, 69, of Westland, told Michigan Lottery officials he was talking to the clerk at Hunter and Wayne Liquor in Westland when the other man made a suggestion. Advertisement

"I stop in the party store regularly, but don't usually play lottery games," Judycki said. "I was talking to the clerk, and he said: 'It's your lucky day, Bruce! You should give this a try.' I told him I would take five easy picks of the Lucky For Life game."

Judycki's ticket matched the five white balls drawn Aug. 31, 06-15-27-36-37, earning him a prize of $25,000 a year for life. The player said store employees tipped him off to his win.

"The next day, they called me and told me to bring my ticket to the store. At first, I thought something must be wrong, but when I got there, they told me they had sold a big winner and they were pretty sure it was me. I couldn't believe what they were telling me," he said.

Judycki said his prize money will go toward paying bills and taking care of his family.

"I always thought when I retired, I would move somewhere warm and get a sports car. Then I became a grandfather, and everything changed, and I wouldn't want it any other way. I can't wait to enjoy this with my family," Judycki said.