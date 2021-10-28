Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 28, 2021 / 5:02 PM

Clerk convinced Michigan man to buy jackpot-winning lottery ticket

By Ben Hooper
Clerk convinced Michigan man to buy jackpot-winning lottery ticket
Bruce Judycki said the clerk at a store he frequents convinced him to buy the Lucky for Life lottery ticket that earned him a prize of $25,000 a year for life. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who doesn't normally play lottery games said a store clerk talked him into buying the ticket that earned him $25,000 a year for life.

Bruce Judycki, 69, of Westland, told Michigan Lottery officials he was talking to the clerk at Hunter and Wayne Liquor in Westland when the other man made a suggestion.

Advertisement

"I stop in the party store regularly, but don't usually play lottery games," Judycki said. "I was talking to the clerk, and he said: 'It's your lucky day, Bruce! You should give this a try.' I told him I would take five easy picks of the Lucky For Life game."

Judycki's ticket matched the five white balls drawn Aug. 31, 06-15-27-36-37, earning him a prize of $25,000 a year for life. The player said store employees tipped him off to his win.

"The next day, they called me and told me to bring my ticket to the store. At first, I thought something must be wrong, but when I got there, they told me they had sold a big winner and they were pretty sure it was me. I couldn't believe what they were telling me," he said.

Advertisement

Judycki said his prize money will go toward paying bills and taking care of his family.

"I always thought when I retired, I would move somewhere warm and get a sports car. Then I became a grandfather, and everything changed, and I wouldn't want it any other way. I can't wait to enjoy this with my family," Judycki said.

Read More

British man gets 35 years for killing sisters in demon lottery plot Maryland man wins his second $2 million lottery prize N.C. truck driver wins $1 million while passing through Tennessee

Latest Headlines

Alligator found lurking in apartment complex storm drain in Alabama
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Alligator found lurking in apartment complex storm drain in Alabama
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- An alligator was relocated from an Alabama apartment complex after being spotted lurking in a storm drain.
Buck crashes through Kansas woman's home
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Buck crashes through Kansas woman's home
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A Kansas woman who heard a noise at her front door received a shock when a deer burst through her door and ran through her house.
Mobile home abandoned in the middle of Missouri road
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Mobile home abandoned in the middle of Missouri road
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Police in Missouri are asking for the public's help to solve the unusual mystery of a mobile home abandoned in the middle of a road.
Police: Halloween decorations on car were 'a little too scary'
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Police: Halloween decorations on car were 'a little too scary'
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Police in British Columbia said a driver was asked to remove the Halloween decorations from his car after a message reading "HELP ME" was determined to be "a little too scary."
Two albino wallabies escape from sanctuary in England
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Two albino wallabies escape from sanctuary in England
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A wildlife sanctuary in England is asking members of the public to keep a lookout after two albino wallabies escaped from the facility.
Italian farmer breaks world record with 2,702-pound pumpkin
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Italian farmer breaks world record with 2,702-pound pumpkin
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- An Italian farmer broke the Guinness World Record for the heaviest pumpkin when his gargantuan gourd weighed in at more than 2,700 pounds.
Donkey captured after four months on the loose in Rhode Island
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Donkey captured after four months on the loose in Rhode Island
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Authorities in Rhode Island said a runaway donkey has been returned to its owners after more than four months on the loose.
Maryland man wins his second $2 million lottery prize
Odd News // 1 day ago
Maryland man wins his second $2 million lottery prize
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- A Maryland man is celebrating his luck after collecting a $2 million jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket -- for the second time.
Wildlife officer rescues elk with antlers entangled in child's swing
Odd News // 1 day ago
Wildlife officer rescues elk with antlers entangled in child's swing
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- A wildlife officer in Colorado came to the rescue of a bull elk found with its antlers entangled in a child's swing.
Bear crashes wedding reception in Mexico
Odd News // 1 day ago
Bear crashes wedding reception in Mexico
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- A wedding in Mexico became an even more memorable event for everyone present when the reception was interrupted by an unusual crasher: a bear in search of food.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bear crashes wedding reception in Mexico
Bear crashes wedding reception in Mexico
'Testicle bath' birth control device earns Germany's Dyson Prize
'Testicle bath' birth control device earns Germany's Dyson Prize
Worker finds malfunctioning water well was full of snakes
Worker finds malfunctioning water well was full of snakes
Hundreds of rolls of toilet paper spilled onto California highway
Hundreds of rolls of toilet paper spilled onto California highway
Maryland man wins his second $2 million lottery prize
Maryland man wins his second $2 million lottery prize
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement