Donkey captured after four months on the loose in Rhode Island

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Authorities in Rhode Island said a runaway donkey has been returned to its owners after more than four months on the loose.

The Scituate Police Department said the donkey, which escaped from its new home in June, was reunited with its owners.

The donkey was captured by a farmer who spotted the animal on their property and used some hay to lure it into a goat pen.

Owner Karen Lanoue said the female donkey had been purchased as a companion for her miniature donkey, but the new arrival escaped shortly after arriving at the property.

Lanoue said she is now considering names for the donkey including "Traveling Jane" and "Runaround Sue."