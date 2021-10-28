Buck crashes through Kansas woman's home

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A Kansas woman who heard a noise at her front door received a shock when a deer burst through her door and ran through her house.

Rosemary Glatt said she was in the kitchen of her Topeka home when she heard a noise at the front door and went to investigate.

Glatt said a buck crashed through the door and made eye contact with her before running through the living room.

She said the deer jumped over her furniture and exited the house by crashing through a window to the back porch.

Glatt said she was not injured in the encounter and, aside from the front door and back window, the only damage was to a few items on her coffee table.

The Kansas Department of Transportation recently warned that deer-related incidents are likely to increase due to the hunting season and the animals' mating season.