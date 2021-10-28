Two albino wallabies escape from sanctuary in England

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A wildlife sanctuary in England is asking members of the public to keep a lookout after two albino wallabies escaped from the facility.

The Thorner Alpacas sanctuary, on the outskirts of Leeds, England, said in a Facebook post that albino wallabies Roxy and Amadeus escaped Thursday from their enclosed field.

Owner Nathan Clough said the fences surrounding the field were damaged by strong winds.

Clough is asking neighbors to check their gardens for the white marsupials, but urging residents not to attempt to approach the animals, as they would likely flee.