Iowa bar offers cocktails and karaoke -- but no alcohol

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- A new bar in Iowa offers cocktails, karaoke and pizza, but one common bar feature is absent from the business: alcohol.

Unimpaired, which opened its doors this month in Iowa City, is aimed at giving people a place to play games and socialize without the pressure to consume alcohol.

Co-founder Amber Haines said the business set its sights on Iowa City after opening its first location in Davenport last year.

"I am four years sober; I don't drink, I still like to go out and socialize. I still like to dance, and sing karaoke, believe it or not. Sober karaoke," Haines told KCRG-TV.

"So, I just thought, why couldn't there be a place like this? Especially around a college so we can be there for the 18 to 21-year-old crowd."

The bar is partnering with the University of Iowa to offer events for students in an alcohol-free environment.

"We're more set out to prove that a bar could be more of a social atmosphere," Haines told the Iowa City Press-Citizen. "We're hoping that we can really be that place for the college students."

Amanda O'Donnell, the general manager of the Iowa City location, said she was excited by the unique aspects of the business.

"I definitely hadn't heard of anything like this before, I didn't even know there were so many options that you could try or choose and still have a bar-like feel," O'Donnell said.