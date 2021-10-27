Escaped cow leads Arizona police on late-night chase

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Police in Arizona ended up in a late-night chase with an escaped cow that went running through a residential neighborhood.

The Glendale Police Department said officers gave chase about 3:30 a.m. after the cow was seen running through streets and yards in the area near 67th Avenue and Cactus Road.

Advertisement

Body camera footage from the chase shows police repeatedly attempting to corner the bovine, which manages to evade its pursuers.

A member of the public was able to lasso the cow. Police said the animal was returned to its owner.

"The officers had no beef with this cow, they just wanted to see it home safe," police said in a Facebook post. "Great example of community and police working together to mooooove things in the right direction."