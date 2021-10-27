Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 27, 2021 / 12:23 PM

Escaped cow leads Arizona police on late-night chase

By Ben Hooper

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Police in Arizona ended up in a late-night chase with an escaped cow that went running through a residential neighborhood.

The Glendale Police Department said officers gave chase about 3:30 a.m. after the cow was seen running through streets and yards in the area near 67th Avenue and Cactus Road.

Advertisement

Body camera footage from the chase shows police repeatedly attempting to corner the bovine, which manages to evade its pursuers.

A member of the public was able to lasso the cow. Police said the animal was returned to its owner.

"The officers had no beef with this cow, they just wanted to see it home safe," police said in a Facebook post. "Great example of community and police working together to mooooove things in the right direction."

Read More

N.C. truck driver wins $1 million while passing through Tennessee Canadian lifts 13,000 pounds in one hour to break Guinness record Lost class ring returned to family after 73 years

Latest Headlines

N.C. truck driver wins $1 million while passing through Tennessee
Odd News // 19 hours ago
N.C. truck driver wins $1 million while passing through Tennessee
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A North Carolina truck driver on his way to California found his choice of route to be especially profitable when he won a $1 million lottery jackpot in Tennessee.
Canadian lifts 13,000 pounds in one hour to break Guinness record
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Canadian lifts 13,000 pounds in one hour to break Guinness record
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A Manitoba, Canada, athlete broke a Guinness World Record when he lifted a total of nearly 13,000 pounds over one hour while doing Turkish get-ups.
Lost class ring returned to family after 73 years
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Lost class ring returned to family after 73 years
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A man who found a 1948 high school class ring while exploring with his metal detector was able to return the ring to the family of the man who lost it 73 years earlier.
1,000 Andy Warhol sketches offered for $250 each -- but only one is real
Odd News // 21 hours ago
1,000 Andy Warhol sketches offered for $250 each -- but only one is real
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A New York art collective announced it will be selling 1,000 Andy Warhol sketches for $250 each -- but 999 of them are elaborate forgeries.
Boaters rescue dog found swimming a mile off Florida coast
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Boaters rescue dog found swimming a mile off Florida coast
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A group of boaters journeying about a mile off the Florida coast ended up rescuing a lost dog they spotted swimming aimlessly in the ocean.
Lost hiker ignored rescuers' calls, assumed unknown number was spam
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Lost hiker ignored rescuers' calls, assumed unknown number was spam
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A Colorado search and rescue team said a hiker lost on a mountain trail for about 24 hours didn't answer phone calls from the team because they assumed the calls were spam.
Restaurant manager breaks Guinness record with 17-foot stack of chairs
Odd News // 1 day ago
Restaurant manager breaks Guinness record with 17-foot stack of chairs
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A restaurant manager in Britain broke a Guinness World Record when he arranged chairs into a stack that reached 17 feet high.
Louisiana neighbors surprised by wandering zebra
Odd News // 1 day ago
Louisiana neighbors surprised by wandering zebra
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Residents of a rural area in Louisiana captured photos and videos when a zebra that was unhappy about its new pasture went for a run on the loose.
Uber driver wins $100,000 lottery prize between fares
Odd News // 1 day ago
Uber driver wins $100,000 lottery prize between fares
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A Maryland ride-share driver said a break between fares turned unexpectedly profitable when he won a $100,000 lottery jackpot.
Police rescue dog from Florida canal
Odd News // 1 day ago
Police rescue dog from Florida canal
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Police in Florida came to the rescue of a dog that fell into a canal and found itself unable to climb out without assistance.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Testicle bath' birth control device earns Germany's Dyson Prize
'Testicle bath' birth control device earns Germany's Dyson Prize
Boaters rescue dog found swimming a mile off Florida coast
Boaters rescue dog found swimming a mile off Florida coast
Lost hiker ignored rescuers' calls, assumed unknown number was spam
Lost hiker ignored rescuers' calls, assumed unknown number was spam
Lithuanian man sits in ice for 3 hours to break world record
Lithuanian man sits in ice for 3 hours to break world record
1,000 Andy Warhol sketches offered for $250 each -- but only one is real
1,000 Andy Warhol sketches offered for $250 each -- but only one is real
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement