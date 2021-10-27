Colorado softball team features players in their 90s

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- A Colorado softball team is believed to be the oldest such team in the country, with players ranging from their 50s to their 90s.

The Colorado Peaches, a team founded in 1991, features more than 50 players, many of whom are in their 70s, 80s and 90s.

Player Fran Simon told KMGH-TV the team is believed to be the "oldest team in the country."

The Peaches took the Silver Medal last year at the World Senior Games tournament in Utah. They did not earn a medal at this year's event, but they did win a game against the team that went on to claim the gold.

"Even if we don't win, we win," said player Maggie McCloskey, 90. "The big thing is to be a worthy opponent."

McCloskey said the team almost disbanded in 2012, when about half of the players quit after deciding they were too old. McCloskey and the remaining members were able to rebuild the team after recruiting Gail Klock as their coach.

Klock died in March, and the players now wear her number, 23, on their sleeves.

"I miss her as a friend," McCloskey said. "We actually built this together."

Team members said positivity is more important than victory.

"Our purpose is to empower senior women to grow physically, mentally and spiritually by contributing time and effort developing camaraderie in the spirit of play," the team's website states.