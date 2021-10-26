Trending
Odd News
Oct. 26, 2021 / 11:54 AM

Louisiana neighbors surprised by wandering zebra

By Ben Hooper

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Residents of a rural area in Louisiana captured photos and videos when a zebra that was unhappy about its new pasture went for a run on the loose.

Leah Darden posted a photo to Facebook showing the striped equine standing by the back stairs of a home in the Gloster area of DeSoto Parish.

"Anyone missing a zebra in Gloster area? It's outside a friend of mine's house," Darden wrote.

The animal was caught on video nearby by witness Cabrena Waines.

The zebra, named Zydeco, was captured by its owners, Leia and Jim Burford, in Darden's friend's back yard.

The Burfords said Zydeco had been moved to a new pasture on Saturday and was apparently displeased with the offered land, leading him to escape.

