Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 26, 2021 / 1:07 PM

Restaurant manager breaks Guinness record with 17-foot stack of chairs

By Ben Hooper
Restaurant manager breaks Guinness record with 17-foot stack of chairs
Jay Ehson, of Manchester, England, broke a Guinness World Record when he created a 17-foot stack of chairs outside the restaurant where he works as a manager. Photo by 2427999/Pixabay.com

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A restaurant manager in Britain broke a Guinness World Record when he arranged chairs into a stack that reached 17 feet high.

Guinness confirmed Jay Ehson, 37, broke the world record with his stack of chairs outside the Baab-e-Salaam Banquiting Hall in the Cheetham Hill area of Manchester, England, where he works as a manager.

Advertisement

Ehson's stack broke the previous record of 15.5 feet.

"Stacking the chairs can be very dangerous," Ehson told the Manchester Evening News. "It was important we picked a day when there was wind was very light so they didn't blow over.

"People should not try to do this unless they are very experienced and confident in what they are doing."

Ehson said Guinness gave him rules to follow during his attempt.

"The chairs are not allowed to touch the ladder, but if they collapse in the direction of the ladder someone could hurt. I had three practice attempts before making the official world record attempt on the fourth go," he said.

The record attempt raised nearly $2,000 for charities that help the homeless.

"My aim is to set an example and inspire the younger generation to do have some social responsibility," he said. "It's important for those of us who have to help out the have-nots, particularly when there is a global pandemic."

Advertisement

Ehson previously held a Guinness World Record when he created a 2.2-foot stack of tortillas in 2018. The record has been broken since.

Read More

Louisiana neighbors surprised by wandering zebra Uber driver wins $100,000 lottery prize between fares Police rescue dog from Florida canal

Latest Headlines

Lost hiker ignored rescuers' calls, assumed unknown number was spam
Odd News // 2 minutes ago
Lost hiker ignored rescuers' calls, assumed unknown number was spam
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A Colorado search and rescue team said a hiker lost on a mountain trail for about 24 hours didn't answer phone calls from the team because they assumed the calls were spam.
Louisiana neighbors surprised by wandering zebra
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Louisiana neighbors surprised by wandering zebra
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Residents of a rural area in Louisiana captured photos and videos when a zebra that was unhappy about its new pasture went for a run on the loose.
Uber driver wins $100,000 lottery prize between fares
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Uber driver wins $100,000 lottery prize between fares
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A Maryland ride-share driver said a break between fares turned unexpectedly profitable when he won a $100,000 lottery jackpot.
Police rescue dog from Florida canal
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Police rescue dog from Florida canal
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Police in Florida came to the rescue of a dog that fell into a canal and found itself unable to climb out without assistance.
Michael Jordan's rookie year shoes sell for record $1.47M
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Michael Jordan's rookie year shoes sell for record $1.47M
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A pair of Nike shoes worn by Michael Jordan during his rookie season with the Chicago Bulls sold for a record-breaking $1.47 million at a Las Vegas auction.
Lithuanian man sits in ice for 3 hours to break world record
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Lithuanian man sits in ice for 3 hours to break world record
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A Lithuanian man put his endurance to the test by spending 3 hours and 1 minute submerged up to his neck in ice to break a Guinness World Record.
Police in Italian beach town return Harrison Ford's lost credit card
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Police in Italian beach town return Harrison Ford's lost credit card
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Police in Italy said they reunited actor Harrison Ford with his credit card after the item was turned in by a member of the public.
ER nurses get engaged in elaborate hospital roof proposal
Odd News // 1 day ago
ER nurses get engaged in elaborate hospital roof proposal
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A pair of ER nurses who fell in love at the Georgia hospital where they both work became engaged in an elaborate proposal on the roof of the building.
Seal makes rare visit to Taiwan fishing harbor
Odd News // 1 day ago
Seal makes rare visit to Taiwan fishing harbor
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Taiwan said a young seal made a rare visit to a fishing harbor, but left the area before it could be captured.
Nebraska store makes world's largest ice cream sandwich
Odd News // 1 day ago
Nebraska store makes world's largest ice cream sandwich
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A Nebraska grocery store broke a Guinness World Record by creating an ice cream sandwich that weighed in at 2,960 pounds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Testicle bath' birth control device earns Germany's Dyson Prize
'Testicle bath' birth control device earns Germany's Dyson Prize
Nebraska store makes world's largest ice cream sandwich
Nebraska store makes world's largest ice cream sandwich
ER nurses get engaged in elaborate hospital roof proposal
ER nurses get engaged in elaborate hospital roof proposal
Lithuanian man sits in ice for 3 hours to break world record
Lithuanian man sits in ice for 3 hours to break world record
Teenage friends split scratch-off lottery ticket, win $3M
Teenage friends split scratch-off lottery ticket, win $3M
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement