Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 25, 2021 / 1:22 PM

Seal makes rare visit to Taiwan fishing harbor

By Ben Hooper

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Taiwan said a young seal made a rare visit to a fishing harbor, but left the area before it could be captured.

The New Taipei City Animal Protection Department said witnesses first reported spotting a seal at the Bitou Fishing Port in Ruifang District on Sunday, and officials initially suspected the animal actually was a Eurasian otter.

Advertisement

The department said officials confirmed the animal was a seal and contacted the nearby Ocean World aquarium, which verified that none of its animals were missing.

Officials said the animal may have been the first wild seal ever to visit Taiwan.

The department said rescuers feared the seal might depend on its mother for food, so they launched an effort to capture the seal for its own protection.

The seal managed to evade its pursuers and left he fishing harbor. The department said reports from fishermen who spotted the seal outside the harbor indicate that the animal is successfully catching fish on its own, so the search was called off.

Read More

Nebraska store makes world's largest ice cream sandwich Lottery drawing comes up 5-5-5; 10,726 tickets win top prizes Alligator caught trying to break into community pool in North Carolina

Latest Headlines

ER nurses get engaged in elaborate hospital roof proposal
Odd News // 19 minutes ago
ER nurses get engaged in elaborate hospital roof proposal
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A pair of ER nurses who fell in love at the Georgia hospital where they both work became engaged in an elaborate proposal on the roof of the building.
Nebraska store makes world's largest ice cream sandwich
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Nebraska store makes world's largest ice cream sandwich
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A Nebraska grocery store broke a Guinness World Record by creating an ice cream sandwich that weighed in at 2,960 pounds.
Teenage friends split scratch-off lottery ticket, win $3M
Odd News // 3 days ago
Teenage friends split scratch-off lottery ticket, win $3M
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Teenage friends Wyatt Close and Brandon Thompson of Carthage, Tenn., split a scratch-off lottery ticket together and won $3 million.
Pablo Escobar's hippos recognized as legal persons in the U.S.
Odd News // 3 days ago
Pablo Escobar's hippos recognized as legal persons in the U.S.
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A group of about 100 hippos, who are descendants of hippos that were owned by late drug lord Pablo Escobar, have been recognized as legal persons in the U.S.
Hong Kong bus company lulls passengers to sleep with 5-hour tour
Odd News // 3 days ago
Hong Kong bus company lulls passengers to sleep with 5-hour tour
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A Hong Kong tour company is offering a unique solution to help stressed-out passengers get some rest -- a five-hour bus ride to nowhere.
Scottish man finds second message in a bottle from Canada
Odd News // 3 days ago
Scottish man finds second message in a bottle from Canada
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A man walking on a beach in Scotland found a message in a bottle and discovered it was the second such message to travel across the Atlantic Ocean from the same man in Canada.
Lottery drawing comes up 5-5-5; 10,726 tickets win top prizes
Odd News // 3 days ago
Lottery drawing comes up 5-5-5; 10,726 tickets win top prizes
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The North Carolina Education Lottery said 10,726 tickets became winners when the Carolina Pick 3 drawing came up with the numbers 5-5-5.
Alligator caught trying to break into community pool in North Carolina
Odd News // 3 days ago
Alligator caught trying to break into community pool in North Carolina
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Police in North Carolina said they were called to a neighborhood to eject an alligator found trying to gain access to a community pool.
Florida boat captain finds 6-inch megalodon tooth
Odd News // 3 days ago
Florida boat captain finds 6-inch megalodon tooth
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- A Florida charter boat captain said he was just off the coast when he made a rare discovery -- a megalodon tooth measuring more than 6 inches long.
'Nightmare on Elm Street' house listed for $3.5 million
Odd News // 3 days ago
'Nightmare on Elm Street' house listed for $3.5 million
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles home from the 1984 movie "A Nightmare on Elm Street" has been listed for sale in time for Halloween with an asking price of $3.5 million.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Teenage friends split scratch-off lottery ticket, win $3M
Teenage friends split scratch-off lottery ticket, win $3M
Pablo Escobar's hippos recognized as legal persons in the U.S.
Pablo Escobar's hippos recognized as legal persons in the U.S.
Spanish researchers free massive sunfish from tuna nets
Spanish researchers free massive sunfish from tuna nets
'Testicle bath' birth control device earns Germany's Dyson Prize
'Testicle bath' birth control device earns Germany's Dyson Prize
Scottish man finds second message in a bottle from Canada
Scottish man finds second message in a bottle from Canada
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement