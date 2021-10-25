Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 25, 2021 / 3:38 PM

Lithuanian man sits in ice for 3 hours to break world record

By Ben Hooper

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A Lithuanian man put his endurance to the test by spending 3 hours and 1 minute submerged up to his neck in ice to break a Guinness World Record.

Valerjan Romanovski took on the Guinness record for longest duration of full body contact with ice by climbing into a glass container filled with ice cubes on the main square in the historic Vilnius Old Town in Lithuania.

Advertisement

Guinness World Records representatives were on hand to monitor the attempt, which lasted for 3 hours and 1 minute. Guinness officials said it will take some time still to verify the record.

The record is currently held by French endurance enthusiast Romaine Vandendorpe, who spent 2 hours and 35 minutes submerged in ice in December 2020.

Read More

Police in Italian beach town return Harrison Ford's lost credit card ER nurses get engaged in elaborate hospital roof proposal Seal makes rare visit to Taiwan fishing harbor

Latest Headlines

Uber driver wins $100,000 lottery prize between fares
Odd News // 17 minutes ago
Uber driver wins $100,000 lottery prize between fares
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A Maryland ride-share driver said a break between fares turned unexpectedly profitable when he won a $100,000 lottery jackpot.
Police rescue dog from Florida canal
Odd News // 50 minutes ago
Police rescue dog from Florida canal
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Police in Florida came to the rescue of a dog that fell into a canal and found itself unable to climb out without assistance.
Michael Jordan's rookie year shoes sell for record $1.47M
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Michael Jordan's rookie year shoes sell for record $1.47M
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A pair of Nike shoes worn by Michael Jordan during his rookie season with the Chicago Bulls sold for a record-breaking $1.47 million at a Las Vegas auction.
Police in Italian beach town return Harrison Ford's lost credit card
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Police in Italian beach town return Harrison Ford's lost credit card
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Police in Italy said they reunited actor Harrison Ford with his credit card after the item was turned in by a member of the public.
ER nurses get engaged in elaborate hospital roof proposal
Odd News // 3 hours ago
ER nurses get engaged in elaborate hospital roof proposal
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A pair of ER nurses who fell in love at the Georgia hospital where they both work became engaged in an elaborate proposal on the roof of the building.
Seal makes rare visit to Taiwan fishing harbor
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Seal makes rare visit to Taiwan fishing harbor
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Taiwan said a young seal made a rare visit to a fishing harbor, but left the area before it could be captured.
Nebraska store makes world's largest ice cream sandwich
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Nebraska store makes world's largest ice cream sandwich
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A Nebraska grocery store broke a Guinness World Record by creating an ice cream sandwich that weighed in at 2,960 pounds.
Teenage friends split scratch-off lottery ticket, win $3M
Odd News // 3 days ago
Teenage friends split scratch-off lottery ticket, win $3M
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Teenage friends Wyatt Close and Brandon Thompson of Carthage, Tenn., split a scratch-off lottery ticket together and won $3 million.
Pablo Escobar's hippos recognized as legal persons in the U.S.
Odd News // 3 days ago
Pablo Escobar's hippos recognized as legal persons in the U.S.
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A group of about 100 hippos, who are descendants of hippos that were owned by late drug lord Pablo Escobar, have been recognized as legal persons in the U.S.
Hong Kong bus company lulls passengers to sleep with 5-hour tour
Odd News // 3 days ago
Hong Kong bus company lulls passengers to sleep with 5-hour tour
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A Hong Kong tour company is offering a unique solution to help stressed-out passengers get some rest -- a five-hour bus ride to nowhere.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Teenage friends split scratch-off lottery ticket, win $3M
Teenage friends split scratch-off lottery ticket, win $3M
Pablo Escobar's hippos recognized as legal persons in the U.S.
Pablo Escobar's hippos recognized as legal persons in the U.S.
'Nightmare on Elm Street' house listed for $3.5 million
'Nightmare on Elm Street' house listed for $3.5 million
Spanish researchers free massive sunfish from tuna nets
Spanish researchers free massive sunfish from tuna nets
Scottish man finds second message in a bottle from Canada
Scottish man finds second message in a bottle from Canada
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement