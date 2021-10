Actor Harrison Ford was reunited with his lost credit card after the item was turned in to police by a tourist who found it near a beach in Mondello, Italy. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Police in Italy said they reunited actor Harrison Ford with his credit card after the item was turned in by a member of the public. Police in Mondello, near the city of Palermo on the island of Sicily, said the 79-year-old Star Wars actor's credit card was turned in at a police station by a tourist who found it in the beach area of the town. Advertisement

Investigators shared a photo of police posing with Ford after returning the lost credit card.

Ford is currently in Sicily filming the latest movie in the Indiana Jones series.