Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A pair of Nike shoes worn by Michael Jordan during his rookie season with the Chicago Bulls sold for a record-breaking $1,47 million at a Las Vegas auction. Auction house Sotheby's said the white and red Nike Air Ships, which were worn by Jordan during his fifth game with the Bulls in 1984, set a new world record as the most valuable game-worn shoes ever sold from any sport when they fetched the top bid. Advertisement

The shoes, the first pair created for Jordan by Nike, were autographed by the basketball superstar.

The sale beat the previous record of $615,000, which was set when a pair of shoes worn by Jordan during a 1985 exhibition game were sold by auctioneers Christie's in August 2020.