The North Carolina Education Lottery said 10,726 tickets became top prize winners when a Carolina Pick 3 drawing resulted in the winning numbers 5-5-5. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Education Lottery

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The North Carolina Education Lottery said 10,726 tickets became winners when the Carolina Pick 3 drawing came up with the numbers 5-5-5. Lottery officials said Tuesday evening's drawing had the triple 5 result, earning $250 for players who could 50-cent tickets and $500 for players who purchased $1 tickets. Advertisement

The lottery said players collectively won about $4.3 million in prize money from the drawing.

Officials said triple numbers, known as "trips," are some of the most common combinations purchased for Carolina Pick 3 drawings.