Ball python captured at Illinois forest preserve

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Police at an Illinois forest preserve are reminding residents not to dump their unwanted pets after an officer captured a loose ball python.

The DuPage County Forest Preserve Police said Sgt. Krist Schroeder responded Wednesday when a woman walking at the Herrick Lake Forest Preserve in Wheaton returned to her car to find a large snake slithering underneath the vehicle.

Police shared photos on Facebook of Schroeder posing with the ball python he removed from underneath the vehicle.

"A reminder not to release your pets or wildlife into the forest preserves," the post said. "It's not only unlikely they will survive but also unlawful."

Schroeder said the incident was not the first time he has been summoned to capture a snake that apparently was abandoned in a forest area.