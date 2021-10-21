Florida boat captain finds 6-inch megalodon tooth

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- A Florida charter boat captain said he was just off the coast when he made a rare discovery -- a megalodon tooth measuring more than 6 inches long.

Captain Michael Nastasio, of Black Gold Fossil Charters, said he found a 5.87-inch megalodon tooth last year, but that was dwarfed by the 6.06-inch tooth he found this month off the coast of Venice.

Advertisement

"This one I'll keep forever for sure. I can't take my eyes off of it," Nastasio told WWSB-TV.

Megalodons, the largest species of shark to ever swim the earth's oceans, lived 23 million to 3.6 million years ago.

Nastasio said the tooth was the largest he has found in 10 years of hunting for shark teeth in the Venice area.