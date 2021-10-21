Police, ranchers corral loose bull in Arizona neighborhood

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Police and ranchers responded to an Arizona neighborhood where a loose bull was spotted wandering near an elementary school.

The Tucson Police Department said the bull escaped in the Rita Ranch area and was spotted grazing on scrub grass in front of a home located near a school.

Police used patrol SUVs to block the road while ranchers were summoned to the scene to corral the loose bovine.

The bull was safely captured without injury to human or animal. Police said the ranchers would return the bull to its owner's property.