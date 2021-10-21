Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 21, 2021 / 1:11 PM

Police, ranchers corral loose bull in Arizona neighborhood

By Ben Hooper

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Police and ranchers responded to an Arizona neighborhood where a loose bull was spotted wandering near an elementary school.

The Tucson Police Department said the bull escaped in the Rita Ranch area and was spotted grazing on scrub grass in front of a home located near a school.

Advertisement

Police used patrol SUVs to block the road while ranchers were summoned to the scene to corral the loose bovine.

The bull was safely captured without injury to human or animal. Police said the ranchers would return the bull to its owner's property.

Read More

Ball python captured at Illinois forest preserve Man shopping for birthday party supplies buys $50,000 Powerball ticket Idaho angler sets state record with 46.7-pound grass carp

Latest Headlines

Ball python captured at Illinois forest preserve
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Ball python captured at Illinois forest preserve
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Police at an Illinois forest preserve are reminding residents not to dump their unwanted pets after an officer captured a loose ball python.
Man shopping for birthday party supplies buys $50,000 Powerball ticket
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Man shopping for birthday party supplies buys $50,000 Powerball ticket
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A Maryland man had an extra happy birthday when he bought a $50,000 lottery ticket while out getting supplies for his party.
Idaho angler sets state record with 46.7-pound grass carp
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Idaho angler sets state record with 46.7-pound grass carp
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- An Idaho man shattered a state record when he reeled in a grass carp that tipped the scales at a staggering 46.7 pounds.
Netherlands woman named world's tallest bodybuilder
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Netherlands woman named world's tallest bodybuilder
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- An athlete from the Netherlands who stands at 5 feet, 11.92 inches has been declared the tallest female bodybuilder in the world by Guinness World Records.
Emergency responders free puppy with paw stuck in bathtub drain
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Emergency responders free puppy with paw stuck in bathtub drain
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Police and firefighters in New York came to the rescue of a puppy that became trapped in her family's bathtub when her paw got stuck in the drain.
Venomous snake stows away from India to England in shipping container
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Venomous snake stows away from India to England in shipping container
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Staff from a British animal hospital were summoned to a local business to capture a highly venomous snake that stowed away in a shipping container from India.
Couple in flooded India region float to wedding in a cooking pot
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Couple in flooded India region float to wedding in a cooking pot
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- An Indian couple living in a region that experienced severe flooding took an unusual vehicle to reach their wedding venue -- a cooking pot.
Texas woman seeks Guinness record with 78-foot homecoming mum
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Texas woman seeks Guinness record with 78-foot homecoming mum
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A Texas craft store owner is attempting to set a Guinness World Record with a 78-foot-long homecoming mum.
Firefighters rescue cat trapped in cinder block wall
Odd News // 1 day ago
Firefighters rescue cat trapped in cinder block wall
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- An Arizona fire department rescued a cat that found itself stuck inside a cinder block wall.
$16M lottery ticket spent weeks in oblivious winner's wallet
Odd News // 1 day ago
$16M lottery ticket spent weeks in oblivious winner's wallet
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A Canadian man who won a lottery jackpot of more than $16 million said he forget the ticket in his wallet for nearly two months.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Testicle bath' birth control device earns Germany's Dyson Prize
'Testicle bath' birth control device earns Germany's Dyson Prize
Netherlands woman named world's tallest bodybuilder
Netherlands woman named world's tallest bodybuilder
Tiny crack disqualifies pumpkin thought to be largest in U.S.
Tiny crack disqualifies pumpkin thought to be largest in U.S.
Wildlife officials free mule deer from backyard hammock in Idaho
Wildlife officials free mule deer from backyard hammock in Idaho
Bear wanders into house, breaks computer monitor
Bear wanders into house, breaks computer monitor
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement