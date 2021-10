Staff from England's South Essex Wildlife Hospital were dispatched to a business to capture a saw scaled viper when the venomous snake was found to have stowed away from India in a shipping container. Photo courtesy of the South Essex Animal Hospital/Facebook

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Staff from a British animal hospital were summoned to a local business to capture a highly venomous snake that stowed away in a shipping container from India. The South Essex Wildlife Hospital in Orsett, England, said in a Facebook post that a call came in from a local business about a snake found in a shipping container that arrived from India.

The post said the snake was a saw scaled viper, a species described as "way up there in the top few most deadly snakes."

A veterinarian and the hospital's reptile expert were dispatched to the business to capture the venomous reptile.

The hospital said the snake was locked into a box and secured for transport to "an appropriate facility."