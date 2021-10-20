Trending
Odd News
Oct. 20, 2021 / 12:29 PM

Firefighters rescue cat trapped in cinder block wall

By Ben Hooper

Oct. 20 (UPI) --

An Arizona fire department rescued a cat that became stuck inside a cinder block wall.

The Mesa Fire and Medical Department said in a Facebook post that a resident contacted authorities to report a cat was trapped in her cinder block wall after apparently entering at the top of the hollow wall and crawling down to the base.

The department said the cat's head was "sticking out of a very small opening" in the wall.

"The crew broke a couple of the cinder blocks using a Halligan tool and sledgehammer and saved the cat that was in obvious distress. The cat was then treated by an emergency veterinary clinic," the post said.

The department said the cat was found to match the description of a feline on a lost pet flyer. The owner was contacted and reunited with the rescued pet.

