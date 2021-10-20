Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 20, 2021 / 2:51 PM

Texas woman seeks Guinness record with 78-foot homecoming mum

By Ben Hooper

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A Texas craft store owner is attempting to set a Guinness World Record with a 78-foot-long homecoming mum.

Nancy Madsen, owner of the Oh My Goodness Boutique in Corpus Christi, said she was talking to her daughter when she came up with the idea for a gigantic mum -- a traditional Texas corsage made from ribbons and other crafting supplies.

Advertisement

"I brainstorm ideas with my oldest daughter, and I said, 'Hey you know what we should do? We should do this big huge mum,' and she was like, 'Well how big mommy?' and I was like, 'Huge,'" Madsen told KRIS-TV.

"And so I don't know how I got in my head, 'Maybe we should do a world record mum.'"

Madsen said it took about 138 hours of work to construct the 78-foot mum. She said she has applied to have the mum officially recognized by Guinness World Records.

Madsen said she is now trying to find an indoor venue to display the mum, but the search is complicated because of her creation's height.

"We need something that's at least 50 feet in height," Madsen said.

Advertisement

Read More

Firefighters rescue cat trapped in cinder block wall $16M lottery ticket spent weeks in oblivious winner's wallet Bear wanders into house, breaks computer monitor

Latest Headlines

Venomous snake stows away from India to England in shipping container
Odd News // 18 minutes ago
Venomous snake stows away from India to England in shipping container
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Staff from a British animal hospital were summoned to a local business to capture a highly venomous snake that stowed away in a shipping container from India.
Couple in flooded India region float to wedding in a cooking pot
Odd News // 50 minutes ago
Couple in flooded India region float to wedding in a cooking pot
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- An Indian couple living in a region that experienced severe flooding took an unusual vehicle to reach their wedding venue -- a cooking pot.
Firefighters rescue cat trapped in cinder block wall
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Firefighters rescue cat trapped in cinder block wall
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- An Arizona fire department rescued a cat that found itself stuck inside a cinder block wall.
$16M lottery ticket spent weeks in oblivious winner's wallet
Odd News // 22 hours ago
$16M lottery ticket spent weeks in oblivious winner's wallet
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A Canadian man who won a lottery jackpot of more than $16 million said he forget the ticket in his wallet for nearly two months.
Bear wanders into house, breaks computer monitor
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Bear wanders into house, breaks computer monitor
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- An Alberta man captured photos when a bear wandered into his family's home and made a mess of his son's gaming computer.
Grateful Dead T-shirt auctioned for a record-breaking $17,640
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Grateful Dead T-shirt auctioned for a record-breaking $17,640
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A Grateful Dead T-shirt that was one of the band's first pieces of original merchandise was auctioned for a record-breaking $17,640.
Mountain lion captured at California condo complex
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Mountain lion captured at California condo complex
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in California said they successfully captured a mountain lion that wandered into a condo complex and climbed a tree.
North American snapping turtle found living behind British supermarket
Odd News // 1 day ago
North American snapping turtle found living behind British supermarket
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain said a man walking next to a river found a 20-inch-long North American snapping turtle -- and took it home to his bathtub.
Animal control officers wrangle loose pigs on Tennessee highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Animal control officers wrangle loose pigs on Tennessee highway
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Tennessee rounded up a pair of loose pigs after one of the escaped hogs was spotted running on a highway by a U.S. congressman.
Wildlife officials free mule deer from backyard hammock in Idaho
Odd News // 1 day ago
Wildlife officials free mule deer from backyard hammock in Idaho
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Idaho came to the rescue of a mule deer buck that needed some help disentangling its antlers from a resident's backyard hammock.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Testicle bath' birth control device earns Germany's Dyson Prize
'Testicle bath' birth control device earns Germany's Dyson Prize
Tiny crack disqualifies pumpkin thought to be largest in U.S.
Tiny crack disqualifies pumpkin thought to be largest in U.S.
Vase purchased for $4.99 at thrift store valued at up to $15,000
Vase purchased for $4.99 at thrift store valued at up to $15,000
Bear wanders into house, breaks computer monitor
Bear wanders into house, breaks computer monitor
Scottish police rescue seal with beverage can stuck over its jaw
Scottish police rescue seal with beverage can stuck over its jaw
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement