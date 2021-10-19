Animal control officers wrangle loose pigs on Tennessee highway

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Tennessee rounded up a pair of loose pigs after one of the escaped hogs was spotted running on a highway by a U.S. congressman.

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Knoxville, tweeted Tuesday morning that he had spotted a loose sow hog on Alcoa Highway in Knoxville and urged his followers to "drive carefully."

The Knoxville Police Department said animal control officers were dispatched to the area and ended up rounding up a pair of loose pigs.

"You don't see this every day," the department said in a Facebook post.