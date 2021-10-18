Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 18, 2021 / 5:03 PM

Woman wins $103,472 lottery jackpot while waiting for sandwich

By
A Maryland woman who bought Fast Play lottery tickets while waiting for her soup and sandwich to be prepared at a Wawa store in Abingdon ended up winning $103,472. File Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock
A Maryland woman who bought Fast Play lottery tickets while waiting for her soup and sandwich to be prepared at a Wawa store in Abingdon ended up winning $103,472. File Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman said she has a craving for soup and a sandwich to thank for her winning a $103,472 lottery jackpot.

The 64-year-old Abingdon woman told Maryland Lottery officials she went to the Wawa store in Abingdon to get soup and a sandwich, and while waiting for her food to be prepared, she decided to use a spare $20 bill to attempt some Fast Play lottery games.

Advertisement

One of the woman's tickets, a $10 Lucky Numbers ticket, ended up winning the $103,472 progressive jackpot.

The woman said she wasn't aware of her win until she used her Maryland Lottery smartphone app to scan her tickets later in the day.

"This is crazy," the woman said in a text message to her husband after scanning the ticket. "I think I've won the big prize."

The winner said her prize money will allow her to plan her retirement after working for 45 years as a government contractor. She said the windfall also will allow her to pay off the loans for her family's two vehicles.

Read More

Clerk chooses $1 million lottery ticket for Michigan woman State lotteries didn't help boost COVID-19 vaccination rates, study says Man wins $1 million lottery prize after dreaming of jackpot

Latest Headlines

Israeli diver finds 900-year-old sword on seabed
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Israeli diver finds 900-year-old sword on seabed
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The Israel Antiquities Authority said a diver off the country's northern coast found a 900-year-old sword believed to have belonged to a knight during the Crusades.
Vase purchased for $4.99 at thrift store valued at up to $15,000
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Vase purchased for $4.99 at thrift store valued at up to $15,000
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A glass vase purchased for $4.99 at a thrift store in the Pacific Northwest is expected to sell for up to $15,000 after it was identified as a rare piece from 1902.
Harambe gorilla statue installed opposite Wall Street's Charging Bull
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Harambe gorilla statue installed opposite Wall Street's Charging Bull
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The famous Charging Bull sculpture on New York's Wall Street was joined Monday by a 7-foot statue of Harambe, the gorilla.
Scottish police rescue seal with beverage can stuck over its jaw
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Scottish police rescue seal with beverage can stuck over its jaw
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A seal spotted swimming for more than a week with a Red Bull energy drink can stuck to its mouth was rescued by police in Scotland.
Tiny crack disqualifies pumpkin thought to be largest in U.S.
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Tiny crack disqualifies pumpkin thought to be largest in U.S.
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin farmer grew a 2,520-pound pumpkin believed to be the heaviest grown in the country this year, but it was disqualified from competition due to a crack.
Man completes 1,316 juggling catches on balance board while blindfolded
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Man completes 1,316 juggling catches on balance board while blindfolded
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- An Idaho man reclaimed a Guinness World Record when he donned a blindfold and stood on a balance board to complete 1,316 juggling catches.
Firefighters rescue calf from 20-foot well in Massachusetts
Odd News // 7 hours ago
Firefighters rescue calf from 20-foot well in Massachusetts
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Massachusetts came to the rescue of a calf that fell into a 20-foot-deep well "and was in serious danger of drowning."
Clerk chooses $1 million lottery ticket for Michigan woman
Odd News // 3 days ago
Clerk chooses $1 million lottery ticket for Michigan woman
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman who allowed a store clerk to pick out her lottery tickets for her ended up winning a $1 million jackpot.
Newfoundland couple float their dream home across inlet
Odd News // 3 days ago
Newfoundland couple float their dream home across inlet
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- A Newfoundland, Canada, couple faced with the problem of moving their dream home from its former location to their property ended up taking the direct route -- through more than half a mile of water.
'Testicle bath' birth control device earns Germany's Dyson Prize
Odd News // 3 days ago
'Testicle bath' birth control device earns Germany's Dyson Prize
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- A German inventor's unique ultrasound "testicle bath" birth control device for men took the top prize at the country's James Dyson Awards.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Testicle bath' birth control device earns Germany's Dyson Prize
'Testicle bath' birth control device earns Germany's Dyson Prize
Ohio farmers' 2,164-pound green squash sets world record
Ohio farmers' 2,164-pound green squash sets world record
Harambe gorilla statue installed opposite Wall Street's Charging Bull
Harambe gorilla statue installed opposite Wall Street's Charging Bull
Newfoundland couple float their dream home across inlet
Newfoundland couple float their dream home across inlet
Man wins $1 million lottery prize after dreaming of jackpot
Man wins $1 million lottery prize after dreaming of jackpot
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/