Woman wins $103,472 lottery jackpot while waiting for sandwich

A Maryland woman who bought Fast Play lottery tickets while waiting for her soup and sandwich to be prepared at a Wawa store in Abingdon ended up winning $103,472. File Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman said she has a craving for soup and a sandwich to thank for her winning a $103,472 lottery jackpot.

The 64-year-old Abingdon woman told Maryland Lottery officials she went to the Wawa store in Abingdon to get soup and a sandwich, and while waiting for her food to be prepared, she decided to use a spare $20 bill to attempt some Fast Play lottery games.

One of the woman's tickets, a $10 Lucky Numbers ticket, ended up winning the $103,472 progressive jackpot.

The woman said she wasn't aware of her win until she used her Maryland Lottery smartphone app to scan her tickets later in the day.

"This is crazy," the woman said in a text message to her husband after scanning the ticket. "I think I've won the big prize."

The winner said her prize money will allow her to plan her retirement after working for 45 years as a government contractor. She said the windfall also will allow her to pay off the loans for her family's two vehicles.