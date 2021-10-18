Firefighters rescue calf from 20-foot well in Massachusetts

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Massachusetts rescued a calf that fell into a 20-foot-deep well "and was in serious danger of drowning."

The Medway Fire Department said in a Facebook post that a crew responded to a local farm to conduct a technical animal rescue for the young cow.

Advertisement

The department shared photos of a firefighter climbing into the well with the calf while other firefighters and two police officers prepared to hoist the animal back to ground level.

"Medway Fire is happy to report the calf was successfully removed from the well and rejoined the herd," the post said.