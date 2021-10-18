Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 18, 2021 / 4:19 PM

Vase purchased for $4.99 at thrift store valued at up to $15,000

By
A rare 1902 Loetz Argus glass vase designed by Austrian Kolomon Moser is expected to sell for $10,000 to $15,000 at an upcoming auction after being purchased from a thrift store for $4.99. Photo courtesy of Heritage Auctions
A rare 1902 Loetz Argus glass vase designed by Austrian Kolomon Moser is expected to sell for $10,000 to $15,000 at an upcoming auction after being purchased from a thrift store for $4.99. Photo courtesy of Heritage Auctions

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A glass vase purchased for $4.99 at a thrift store in the Pacific Northwest is expected to sell for up to $15,000 after it was identified as a rare piece from 1902.

Heritage Auctions said the Oct. 28 Tiffany, Lalique & Art Glass: Including Art Nouveau & Art Deco auction will feature a rare Loetz Argus glass vase designed by Austrian Kolomon Moser, a participant in the Vienna Secession art movement.

Advertisement

"The Loetz Argus glass vase is one of the finest examples of this rare and important model to come to market. It does so following its unlikely discovery in a thrift store in the Pacific Northwest by a shopper with an exceptionally discerning eye," Samantha Robinson, consignment director of Decorative Arts and Design for Heritage, told ARTFIXdaily.com.

The vase is expected to fetch between $10,000 and $15,000 when it goes up for auction.

Read More

Scottish police rescue seal with beverage can stuck over its jaw Tiny crack disqualifies pumpkin thought to be largest in U.S. Man completes 1,316 juggling catches on balance board while blindfolded

Latest Headlines

Israeli diver finds 900-year-old sword on seabed
Odd News // 1 minute ago
Israeli diver finds 900-year-old sword on seabed
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The Israel Antiquities Authority said a diver off the country's northern coast found a 900-year-old sword believed to have belonged to a knight during the Crusades.
Harambe gorilla statue installed opposite Wall Street's Charging Bull
Odd News // 37 minutes ago
Harambe gorilla statue installed opposite Wall Street's Charging Bull
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The famous Charging Bull sculpture on New York's Wall Street was joined Monday by a 7-foot statue of Harambe, the gorilla.
Scottish police rescue seal with beverage can stuck over its jaw
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Scottish police rescue seal with beverage can stuck over its jaw
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A seal spotted swimming for more than a week with a Red Bull energy drink can stuck to its mouth was rescued by police in Scotland.
Tiny crack disqualifies pumpkin thought to be largest in U.S.
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Tiny crack disqualifies pumpkin thought to be largest in U.S.
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin farmer grew a 2,520-pound pumpkin believed to be the heaviest grown in the country this year, but it was disqualified from competition due to a crack.
Man completes 1,316 juggling catches on balance board while blindfolded
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Man completes 1,316 juggling catches on balance board while blindfolded
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- An Idaho man reclaimed a Guinness World Record when he donned a blindfold and stood on a balance board to complete 1,316 juggling catches.
Firefighters rescue calf from 20-foot well in Massachusetts
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Firefighters rescue calf from 20-foot well in Massachusetts
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Massachusetts came to the rescue of a calf that fell into a 20-foot-deep well "and was in serious danger of drowning."
Clerk chooses $1 million lottery ticket for Michigan woman
Odd News // 2 days ago
Clerk chooses $1 million lottery ticket for Michigan woman
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman who allowed a store clerk to pick out her lottery tickets for her ended up winning a $1 million jackpot.
Newfoundland couple float their dream home across inlet
Odd News // 2 days ago
Newfoundland couple float their dream home across inlet
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- A Newfoundland, Canada, couple faced with the problem of moving their dream home from its former location to their property ended up taking the direct route -- through more than half a mile of water.
'Testicle bath' birth control device earns Germany's Dyson Prize
Odd News // 3 days ago
'Testicle bath' birth control device earns Germany's Dyson Prize
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- A German inventor's unique ultrasound "testicle bath" birth control device for men took the top prize at the country's James Dyson Awards.
Ohio farmers' 2,164-pound green squash sets world record
Odd News // 3 days ago
Ohio farmers' 2,164-pound green squash sets world record
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- A pair of Ohio farmers took their 2,164-pound green squash to a giant vegetable competition and walked away with a world record.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Testicle bath' birth control device earns Germany's Dyson Prize
'Testicle bath' birth control device earns Germany's Dyson Prize
Ohio farmers' 2,164-pound green squash sets world record
Ohio farmers' 2,164-pound green squash sets world record
Man wins $1 million lottery prize after dreaming of jackpot
Man wins $1 million lottery prize after dreaming of jackpot
Newfoundland couple float their dream home across inlet
Newfoundland couple float their dream home across inlet
Reptile rescuer finds nearly 100 rattlesnakes under California home
Reptile rescuer finds nearly 100 rattlesnakes under California home
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/