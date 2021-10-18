Vase purchased for $4.99 at thrift store valued at up to $15,000

A rare 1902 Loetz Argus glass vase designed by Austrian Kolomon Moser is expected to sell for $10,000 to $15,000 at an upcoming auction after being purchased from a thrift store for $4.99. Photo courtesy of Heritage Auctions

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A glass vase purchased for $4.99 at a thrift store in the Pacific Northwest is expected to sell for up to $15,000 after it was identified as a rare piece from 1902.

Heritage Auctions said the Oct. 28 Tiffany, Lalique & Art Glass: Including Art Nouveau & Art Deco auction will feature a rare Loetz Argus glass vase designed by Austrian Kolomon Moser, a participant in the Vienna Secession art movement.

"The Loetz Argus glass vase is one of the finest examples of this rare and important model to come to market. It does so following its unlikely discovery in a thrift store in the Pacific Northwest by a shopper with an exceptionally discerning eye," Samantha Robinson, consignment director of Decorative Arts and Design for Heritage, told ARTFIXdaily.com.

The vase is expected to fetch between $10,000 and $15,000 when it goes up for auction.