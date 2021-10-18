Man completes 1,316 juggling catches on balance board while blindfolded

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- An Idaho man reclaimed a Guinness World Record when he donned a blindfold and stood on a balance board to complete 1,316 juggling catches.

David Rush, who has broken more than 200 Guinness records to promote STEM education, originated the record in 2018, when he managed 52 juggling catches while blindfolded on the roller balance board.

Advertisement

The record was broken twice, most recently by Australian record-breaker Brendan Kelbie, who completed 159 catches.

Rush said he was well-experienced with blindfolded juggling, so his training was mainly focused on learning to keep his balance on the board without the benefit of sight.

The juggler managed to keep his balance for 3 minutes, 19 seconds, completing 1,316 catches in that time.