Clerk chooses $1 million lottery ticket for Michigan woman

A Genesee County, Mich., woman told Michigan Lottery officials the scratch-off lottery ticket that earned her a $1 million jackpot was chosen for her by a store clerk. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman who allowed a store clerk to pick out her lottery tickets for her ended up winning a $1 million jackpot.

The 47-year-old Genesee County woman told Michigan Lottery officials she went into the Miller Point Mart in Flint to buy some scratch-off lottery tickets, but she didn't know which tickets she wanted to buy.

"I asked the clerk to pick some lottery tickets for me," she said. "I was on my lunch break and decided to scratch them before heading back into work. When I realized I'd won $1 million, I thought for sure I was reading the ticket wrong. I couldn't believe it!"

The player won her top prize from a $10 Cash Game ticket.

The winner said some of the jackpot will go toward funding a family vacation, and the rest will go into savings.

