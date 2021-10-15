Watch Live
FDA panel recommends Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster for all recipients over 18
Oct. 15, 2021 / 3:02 PM

Baby bison goes wandering in North Carolina town

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina said an escaped bison calf was spotted wandering in Ash on Thursday and Friday before being safely returned to its owner. Photo by chridan/Pixabay.com
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- A baby bison caused a stir in North Carolina when it escaped from its owner and was spotted wandering near a school.

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office said the 7-month-old calf was spotted wandering in Ash on Thursday and Friday.

The animal was seen Friday morning wandering near Jesse Mae Monroe Elementary School.

The sheriff's office said the bison was safely captured Friday and returned to its owner.

Police in Ohio recently responded to a similar situation when a loose bison was spotted wandering in German Township. Police received multiple reports of sightings from around the township before the animal's owner was able to safely recapture it.

